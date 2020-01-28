(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed off a petition seeking removal of name from Exit Control List (ECL) filed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shah Zain Bhugti.

The petition was settled down after the federation submitted its reply that the name of Jhamoori Watan Party (JWP) MNA has been removed from the ECL.

The hearing was resumed by the court of Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah whereas Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah submitted reply and informed the court that the name had already been removed.

He briefed the court that such case was in the court since 2014 and was pending due to non pursuance by the petitioner.

He pleaded that after removal of Shah Zain name from ECL, the petition has become ineffective.

The court after listening arguments disposed off the application.