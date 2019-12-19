UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Disposes Off Qaim Ali Shah Bail Plea With Directions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes off Qaim Ali Shah bail plea with directions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed off a bail application plea with directions to Qaim Ali Shah for contacting the court again if the NAB issued arrest warrants to him in Sindh Roshan program case, connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed off a bail application plea with directions to Qaim Ali Shah for contacting the court again if the NAB issued arrest warrants to him in Sindh Roshan program case, connected with fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on interim bail plea of former CM and PPP's leader Qaim Ali Shah in corruption case who was granted pre-arrest bail till December 19.

During the course of proceeding, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor said that his department had not issued arrest warrants so far against the petitioner and the NAB has no intention to arrest Qaim Ali Shah until an arrest warrants were issued for him, he said.

The court inquired about any proven allegations against the petitioner which the prosecutor replied that investigation was underway in the matter.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was not involved in any corruption adding that the former chief minister had only given approval of the program.

He pleaded the court to extend the pre-arrest bail of his client in the matter.

The court after listening the arguments, disposed off the application with directions that the court may be contacted again if the NAB issued arrest warrants to Qaim Ali Shah in the matter.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah National Accountability Bureau May December Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

21 minutes ago

Seminar on "Significance of Women Empowerment" at ..

8 minutes ago

Business community resents any further hike in gas ..

8 minutes ago

US Do more Mantra posed a formidable challenge to ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Says Global Security Will Be Shaken If New S ..

5 minutes ago

Over 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.