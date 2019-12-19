Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes off Qaim Ali Shah bail plea with directions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed off a bail application plea with directions to Qaim Ali Shah for contacting the court again if the NAB issued arrest warrants to him in Sindh Roshan program case, connected with fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on interim bail plea of former CM and PPP's leader Qaim Ali Shah in corruption case who was granted pre-arrest bail till December 19.

During the course of proceeding, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor said that his department had not issued arrest warrants so far against the petitioner and the NAB has no intention to arrest Qaim Ali Shah until an arrest warrants were issued for him, he said.

The court inquired about any proven allegations against the petitioner which the prosecutor replied that investigation was underway in the matter.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was not involved in any corruption adding that the former chief minister had only given approval of the program.

He pleaded the court to extend the pre-arrest bail of his client in the matter.

The court after listening the arguments, disposed off the application with directions that the court may be contacted again if the NAB issued arrest warrants to Qaim Ali Shah in the matter.