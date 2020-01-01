The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister and Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUIF)'s Leader Akram Khan Durrani till January 15, in four inquiries, initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The bench also sought reply from NAB regarding protection of bureaucrats through the fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Akram Durrani had been holding public office while the principal account officer of the ministry was secretary who was holding all powers. The Chief Justice asked the NAB that whether it had also arrested principal account officer to this the prosecutor said that the secretary was also an accused in this case.

The bench remarked that the bureaucrats who had all the powers, had been protected through the amendment in NAB Ordinance, while inquiry had been initiated against the person, having no powers, for misuse of authority.

The NAB prosecutor told the bench that arrest warrants had been issued against Durrani in illegal appointment inquiry, not in a case pertaining to holding assets beyond known source of income.

He prayed the court to grant some time to submit NAB's fresh reply after the amendments in the Ordinance.

The chief justice asked the NAB official that whether the accused Akram Durrani was cooperating with the NAB investigation, to this the prosecutor said that the accused was appearing before NAB constantly but he was not cooperating with the investigation team.

After this, the court extended the interim bail of Durrani till January 15, and sought fresh reply from NAB.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, conducted hearing on four separate bail petitions of Durrani. The petitioner had sought pre-arrest bails in four cases pertaining to alleged holding of assets beyond known sources of income, bullet proof vehicle, recruitment in housing ministry and misuse of his authority.