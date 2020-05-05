Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends protective bail to Khaqan Abbasi till May 27

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza for three more weeks till May 27, in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza for three more weeks till May 27, in a reference pertaining to illegal appointment of managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on bail petition of above accused in a reference initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioners pleaded that the court had earlier granted them protective bail till May 12, but they couldn't approach the trial court in Karachi due to lockdown across the country.

They pleaded that the NAB could arrest them after expiry of the bail time, adding that they were unable to reach Karachi due to closure of roads in wake of cornonavirus spread across the country.

The petitioners prayed the court to extend their protective bail till their appearance before accountability court in Karachi.

On the query of the bench, Abbasi's lawyer contended that his client did not appear before the trial court, however, his counsel attended the proceeding.

The court directed the accused to approach the relevant court during the time.