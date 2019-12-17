UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Gives 10 Day Time To Parliament For Appointment Of EC Members

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) gives 10 day time to Parliament for appointment of EC members

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 day time to parliament to solve the matter of appointment of 2 members of Election Commission

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given 10 day time to parliament to solve the matter of appointment of 2 members of Election Commission.IHC took up the case pertaining to appointment of two members of Election Commission for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, secretary National Assembly (NA) appeared before the court and prayed court that it should give time of 10 days further.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "Parliament is supreme, and Parliament have to solve this matter, leader of the opposition and leader of senate should solve the matter while coming forward, Election Commission is an important institution at which such person should be appointed upon whom public have trust, didn't you find even a single person like that? Maybe parliament is searching such an appropriate person that's why taking more time".

Court while giving 10 day time to speaker assembly and chairman senate to wrap up the matter adjourned the hearing till Dec 31st.

