Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants bail to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in two cases including Park Lane reference on medical grounds.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed the bench which conducted the hearing.

The court has directed the erstwhile president to submit two surety bonds worth ten million rupees each.

Let it be known that Asif Ali Zardari's health condition is unstable as he is finding it difficult to speak owing to heart problem.According to the hospital sources, Asif Zardari's fast heart rate is also creating problems for him to walk.

His medical board is expected conduct a detailed examination today.Doctors are likely to plan a cardiac procedure and change the medicine after the erstwhile president's check-up. It is pertinent here to mention that Asif Zardari is admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.