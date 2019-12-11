UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Grants Bail To Asif Ali Zardari On Medical Grounds

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants bail to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in two cases including Park Lane reference on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Wednesday granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in two cases including Park Lane reference on medical grounds.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed the bench which conducted the hearing.

The court has directed the erstwhile president to submit two surety bonds worth ten million rupees each.

Let it be known that Asif Ali Zardari's health condition is unstable as he is finding it difficult to speak owing to heart problem.According to the hospital sources, Asif Zardari's fast heart rate is also creating problems for him to walk.

His medical board is expected conduct a detailed examination today.Doctors are likely to plan a cardiac procedure and change the medicine after the erstwhile president's check-up. It is pertinent here to mention that Asif Zardari is admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Islamabad High Court National University Million Court

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits ..

8 seconds ago

Realme Becomes The FastestGrowingSmartphone Brand ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesia hit with $5.2 billion in forest-fire los ..

24 seconds ago

'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to ..

4 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be no more in corridors of power i ..

37 seconds ago

'Transforming India into extremist Hindu state sea ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.