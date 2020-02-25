Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants post-arrest bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sport City case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City project case

The bench accepted the bail of Ahsan Iqbal against surety bonds worth Rs10 millions in a case pertaining to misuse of his authority.

The bench noted that there were no charges of criminal intention and taking financial benefits in NAB's case against Ahsan Iqbal. It asked NAB how a public representative could flee abroad, adding accused name may be placed in exit control list (ECL).

During course of proceeding, the Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted the stance that a corruption case could be initiated on irregularity against anyone. He remarked that if it was so, then whole governance system would be paused and an error could occur, even with good intention.

Justice Minallah said that the freedom of an accused couldn't be seized even in terrorism cases internationally. He remarked that the Britain imposed 12 conditions on a suspect but didn't deprive him from his freedom.

He said that NAB investigation officer could also have imposed conditions on accused.

Arresting an accused for the sake of just investigation showed the inefficiency of investigation officer, the chief justice observed.

The NAB IO said that the cases were pending against the accused, and they would be considered innocent until proved guilty. To a question by the bench, he said that if the accused were public representative, then they couldn't be denied their rights.

He, however, said that NAB could arrest anyone for investigation purpose and inquiry.

Justice Minallah said that whether the accused could be arrested for any other reason other than investigation.

The NAB IO said that suspect could also be held to avert his fleeing abroad and record tempering.

The bench asked the NAB official to prove that how the department couldn't conclude its investigation without the arrest of accused.

Ahsan Iqbal's lawyer Tariq Jahangiri alleged that there had been pressure on accused for plea bargaining, to this the chief justice said plea bargain was an international practice.

Justice Minallah asked the NAB officials that how many accused had been nominated in this case and had all been nabbed by the Bureau. NAB was just an investigation body which prosecuted the accused in courts after collecting the evidences against them, he remarked.

NAB Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana said that his department was authorized to arrest accused following a complaint. The chief justice asked that if the NAB was authorized to hold anyone before inquiry, adding that criminal cases couldn't be linked with corruption cases.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked NAB to reply three questions of this bench, why Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were arrested -- why both accused were kept in jail even after conclusion of investigation -- how two persons could be deprived from the representation of their voters.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz announced the judgment after listening to arguments from both sides on a bail petition of PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December lastyear. NAB had accused him of using funds of the Federal government and the PakistanSports board (PSB) for a sports city being established in Narowal.