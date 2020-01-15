UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants ten more days to government for appointment of two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has extended the deadline to federal government for further ten days for appointments of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has extended the deadline to Federal government for further ten days for appointments of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The IHC in the previous hearing had given two weeks time to the government for such appointments which has ended but no Names of the members were finalized yet.

The hearing was resumed by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

At the outset of the hearing, legal advisor of the National Assembly contended before the court that a meeting between government and opposition was conducted on Tuesday remained positive and hoped that most probably the names would be finalized in a couple of days with consensus.

He prayed the court for awarding ten more days in this regard.

Justice Minallah remarked that parliament was a supreme institution where elected members use their power awarded to them by masses for legislation added that it was the responsibility of everyone to maintain the dignity of such institution.

The court accepted the plea for awarding ten more days time to the federal government for appointments of the members in the ECP and adjourned the hearing till January 27.

