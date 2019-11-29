Islamabad High Court (IHC) informed about overloaded Adiala Jail with 2300 extra prisoners

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed that there were 4800 inmates in Adial Jail against actual capacity of 1500 prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed that there were 4800 inmates in Adial Jail against actual capacity of 1500 prisoners.

The point was raised as IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up a petition filed by a prisoner Khadim Hussain for provision of medical facilities in Adiala Jail. Superintendent Adiala Jail, was present in the court. He pointed out that the jail was built for 1500 prisoners, but unfortunately 4800 prisoners were being kept right now in the premises.

The CJ took note of absence of Human Rights and Ministry of Health officials and remarked that it will not be spared any more.

Justice Athar Minallah said : "I myself was a guest of Adiala and know well the situation there." He remarked that jail authorities were unaware of their obligations and powers, adding prisoners were not just the responsibility of jail management but of the state as well.

The court decided to hear the plea of prisoner Khadim Hussain on Saturday as special initiative.

The court re-issued notices to the Ministry of Human Rights and Health Ministry forreply till Saturday by 10 a:m.