Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Circular For Arrangements During Imran Khan's Appearance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 06:28 PM

The registrar's office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a circular regarding the security and other administrative measures for March 21 during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan

The circular said that the entrance of lawyers and journalists in courtroom No.

1 would be allowed through the special passes. It said that only 15 lawyers would be permitted to go along with Imran Khan in the courtroom.

The court had instructed the district administration to ensure the security arrangements during the hearing. The list could be provided till March 20, for issuance of special passes, it said.

The court would hear the bail case of Imran Khan at 2:30pm in courtroom No.1 on March 21.

