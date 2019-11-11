Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues contempt of court notice to Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued contempt of court notice to federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for giving statement on former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued contempt of court notice to federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for giving statement on former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif case.IHC took up for hearing a petition filed against Ghulam Sarwar Khan for giving statement on deal between government and former PM Nawaz Sharif.The counsel for petitioner told the court it was said from Ghulam Sarwar Khan that Nawaz Sharif medical report was tampered and his release has taken place as outcome of a deal.

Federal minister gave such statements while Nawaz Sharif appeal plea is pending hearing in the court.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah remarked " how can a federal minister say so.The court called Firdous Ashiq Awan on rostrum and inquired whatever is there with reference to deal government will give reply.

Government itself had constituted medical board while such statements from ministers are dangerous. If members of federal cabinet give such statements then what impact they will yield. They cannot say so.

If federal ministers say this then it will be no confidence on the entire system.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this is not our policy and I will bring this matter to the notice of PM. Ghulam Sarwar Khan gave opinion on a political figure and he said nothing about medical board.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked if government does not take action against Ghulam Sarwar Khan then it will mean it is government stance.Firdous Ashiq Awan said this can be personal opinion of Ghulam Sarwar Khan and I don't want to say any thing from his side.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked "government is expressing mistrust on the medical board constituted by itself.

How a federal minister can say that false medical report was presented. When we talk about the cases pending hearing in the court then it will affect the cases of all clients.The court issued contempt of court notice to Ghulam Sarwar Khan as well.Firdous Ashiq Awan requested that her case be kept separate and it should not be clubbed with Ghulam Sarwar Khan case.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan statement is his individual act.The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 14.The court remarked that hearing of case against Firdous Ashiq Awan will also take place on November 14.