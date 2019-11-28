UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Notice To NAB In Muftah Ismail Bail Plea For Dec 10

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notice to NAB for December 10 in a post-arrest bail application, filed by former finance minister Muftah Ismail in the LNG scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notice to NAB for December 10 in a post-arrest bail application, filed by former finance minister Muftah Ismail in the LNG scandal case.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Athar Manullah, heard the application.

Advocate Haider Wahid appeared in court on behalf of Muftiah Ismail. He urgedthe court that bail should be granted till final decision of LNG case.

Muftiah Ismail is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail on judicial remand. The court issued notice to NAB for December 10 as well as asked for parawise comments against the bail application.

