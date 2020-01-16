UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notice to NAB in bail plea in fake bank accounts case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a post arrest bail plea of an alleged accused Daudi Morkas arrested in mega money laundering and fake bank accounts cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a post arrest bail plea of an alleged accused Daudi Morkas arrested in mega money laundering and fake bank accounts cases.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambarani.

The court ordered the NAB prosecutor for producing all the record and response from the bureau earlier to next date of hearing.

The accused Daudi has been arrested by NAB for alleged embezzlement in subsidy funds for sugarcane growers and his involvement in fake bank accounts and mega money laundering cases.

The hearing over the bail plea will be resumed on January 28.

