ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking reply in a bail plea filed by former Secretary Law Masood Chishti.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Atharminallah and Justice Aamir Farooq issued a notice to NAB in such bail plea filed by Masood Chishti, co-accused in Nandipur Power Project Reference.

The counsel Tariq Mehmood on behalf of petitioner appeared before the court. The court after listening initial arguments issued notices to NAB seeking reply in the matter. The court will resume the hearing on April 22.