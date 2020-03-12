Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices to PTA in a contempt of court plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has issues notices to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a contempt of court plea filed by Awami Worker Party (AWP) for not notifying rules under cyber crime act despite court orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has issues notices to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a contempt of court plea filed by Awami Worker Party (AWP) for not notifying rules under cyber crime act despite court orders.

Chief Justice IHC justice Athar Minallah resuming the hearing sought reply from Chairman PTA Amir Azeem and other within two weeks in the matter.

The counsel Haider Imtiaz for complainant revealed before the court that PTA was ordered to make rules for section 37 (ii) of the Cyber Crime Act within ninety days but such rules had not yet been described.

He disclosed that PTA failed to make rules under Cyber Crime Act 2016 in three years.

He pleaded the court for initiating contempt of court proceedings against chairman PTA and other members.

The court later issued notices to parties in the matter and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.