Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order in a petition seeking the provision of details of toshakhana gifts.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order regarding the hearing. The court sought comments from the Federal government regarding the matter within one month.

However, the cabinet division had also been directed to submit its report within the same time period.

The court had served notice to the cabinet division and stated that the toshakhana gifts' details had not been shared even passing five months after the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

It may be mentioned here that the lawyer Abuzar Sulman Niazi had approached the IHC regarding the matter.