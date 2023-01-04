UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order in a petition seeking the provision of details of toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order in a petition seeking the provision of details of toshakhana gifts.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order regarding the hearing. The court sought comments from the Federal government regarding the matter within one month.

However, the cabinet division had also been directed to submit its report within the same time period.

The court had served notice to the cabinet division and stated that the toshakhana gifts' details had not been shared even passing five months after the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

It may be mentioned here that the lawyer Abuzar Sulman Niazi had approached the IHC regarding the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Same May Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres ..

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres&#039; skills

12 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

55 seconds ago
 Foreign companies welcome to invest in country's f ..

Foreign companies welcome to invest in country's fast-growing IT sector: Preside ..

57 seconds ago
 crackdown launched to eliminate overpricing and ho ..

Crackdown launched to eliminate overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur

58 seconds ago
 Mardan, Peshawar secure win in PM Youth Talent Hun ..

Mardan, Peshawar secure win in PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of ..

Sharjah Ruler directs bequeathing compensations of taxis

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.