Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in DG Hajj case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order an intra-court appeal (ICA) with regard to the appointment of Director General Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order an intra-court appeal (ICA) with regard to the appointment of Director General Hajj.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamir Farooq, in its order, stopped the Federal Government from appointment of the new Director General Hajj till further orders and instructed the respondents, including the Ministry of Religious Affairs to submit their comments till January 11.

The order said that till that time the appointment process would remain suspended.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench had dismissed the petition filed by Grade 20 officer Saima Saba, who had challenged the verdict before the division bench.