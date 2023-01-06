UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order In DG Hajj Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in DG Hajj case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order an intra-court appeal (ICA) with regard to the appointment of Director General Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order an intra-court appeal (ICA) with regard to the appointment of Director General Hajj.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aamir Farooq, in its order, stopped the Federal Government from appointment of the new Director General Hajj till further orders and instructed the respondents, including the Ministry of Religious Affairs to submit their comments till January 11.

The order said that till that time the appointment process would remain suspended.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench had dismissed the petition filed by Grade 20 officer Saima Saba, who had challenged the verdict before the division bench.

Related Topics

Hajj Ica January May Islamabad High Court From Government

Recent Stories

AIIB assures its full support, cooperation to Paki ..

AIIB assures its full support, cooperation to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several citi ..

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several cities

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with family ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with family of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed

1 minute ago
 Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek, Sakkari also crashes ..

Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek, Sakkari also crashes in United Cup semi-finals

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards five PhD degrees

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays trib ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays tribute to CTD officers martyred i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.