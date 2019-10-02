Islamabad High Court (IHC) maintains stay order on lawyers' petition against Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) maintained its stay order till two weeks on a petition challenging imposition of sales tax on lawyers' community by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) maintained its stay order till two weeks on a petition challenging imposition of sales tax on lawyers' community by Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) requested the court to grant more time to submit reply on behalf of the federation, which was accepted by Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC hearing the above case.

The FBR also couldn't submit its reply during the hearing on the petition to which the court adjourned hearing of the case till two weeks. The bench maintained its stay order and directed the FBR not to take any action against lawyers till the judgment in the petition.