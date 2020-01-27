Islamabad High Court (IHC) moved against the release of movie 'Zindagi tamasha Hai'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday against the releasing of a film 'Zindagi Tamasha Hai'.

The petitioner Qadeer Ahmed, a local citizen pleaded the court to issue order to prevent the releasing of such film till the decision of such petition.

The petitioner pleaded that promo of such film was getting viral at social media sites and stated that the content in the movie was contradicted with the constitution of Pakistan.

He pleaded that such film would damage the credibility of religious people as well as it was against the PEMRA rules.

He pleaded that respecting the religious sentiments was the prime responsibility of everyone and halting release of such movie would protect the sentiments of religious segment of the society.

The petitioner made the PEMRA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Censor board and Director of the movie Sarmad Khosat as respondents.

The petition has not yet been fixed for the hearing.