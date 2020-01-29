Islamabad High Court (IHC) moved for issuing order to government to bring back Pakistanis marooned in China following spread of corona virus

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved to issue directives to government to take steps for bringing Pakistanis to home who are marooned in China following the spread of corona-virus therein

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved to issue directives to government to take steps for bringing Pakistanis to home who are marooned in China following the spread of corona-virus therein.A petition has been filed by advocate Jahangir Jadoon making foreign secretary, health secretary and others respondents.

The petitioner has taken the plea in his petition how many Pakistanis are marooned in China and government has taken what steps so far.The petitioner said about 20000 Chinese are living in Islamabad and what arrangements have been taken for their screening.

Government is taking what steps to prevent corona-virus from spreading.The petitioner has prayed the court to direct the government to launch immediate measures to bring Pakistanis marooned in China to home besides taking steps to prevent corona virus from spreading.