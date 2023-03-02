Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders for LB polls in 120 days

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct Local Body elections in federal capital within 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct Local Body elections in Federal capital within 120 days.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the intra court appeals of ECP and the federation against the decision of the single member bench.

The Director General ECP informed the court that Local Body elections in the capital would cost around Rs 200 millions. At this, the Chief Justice asked the ECP to conduct the elections as the government could easily provide these funds.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court would pass an order so that the number of union councils wouldn't be increased for the upcoming elections.