UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Orders PMDC To Decide Private College Application Till May 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:25 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders PMDC to decide private college application till May 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to decide the registration application of a private medical college till May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to decide the registration application of a private medical college till May 20.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition of private medical college.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had registered his client college but the commission had been terminated in light of court judgment.

He said that the decisions of PMC were also cancelled after its termination. He said that his client college had admitted students after recognition by PMC.

The court ordered PMDC to decide application of medical college till May 20, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan May Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Court

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

10 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

8 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

8 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

11 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

8 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.