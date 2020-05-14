Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders PMDC to decide private college application till May 20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to decide the registration application of a private medical college till May 20.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition of private medical college.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had registered his client college but the commission had been terminated in light of court judgment.

He said that the decisions of PMC were also cancelled after its termination. He said that his client college had admitted students after recognition by PMC.

The court ordered PMDC to decide application of medical college till May 20, and adjourned hearing of the case.