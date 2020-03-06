Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to issue salaries to daily wages teachers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to issue salaries to daily wages teachers in educational institution of federal capital and adjourned hearing of a contempt of court case regarding their regularization till April 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to issue salaries to daily wages teachers in educational institution of federal capital and adjourned hearing of a contempt of court case regarding their regularization till April 9.

Justice Mohhis Akther Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by the daily wages employees of educational institution.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for federal Nizamat-e-Taleem took the stance that they were sending the record for regularization of employees in the forms of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

After the scrutiny, a test of the employees would be conducted, he added.

He prayed the court to grant a three-week time to send the record through the forms of FPSC and the bench remarked that it was giving four weeks to the department after this no excuse would be accepted.

The bench remarked that the FPSC would take about more five months in this regard, adding thatthe teaching staff should be accorded due respect.