Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to produce Salman Farooqi before court on March 13

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense and Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) for producing a missing citizen Salman Farooqi before the court till March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense and Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) for producing a missing citizen Salman Farooqi before the court till March 13.

A single member bench of IHC consisted of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani listened to a petition regarding recovery of a missing citizen Salman Farooqi from Lohi Bher police limits.

The Ministry of Interior officials pleaded before the court that such citizen was not in the custody of any of our institution.

The judge inquired whether any agency other than police, was conducting special investigations. To this, the Islamabad Police official said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be constituted in that case.

The judge expressed anger and commented that citizen was missing from the country and institutions were unaware of that.

The court ordered to produce the citizen before the court on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till March 13.