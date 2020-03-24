Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to release 408 prisoners from jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered to conditionally release 408 prisoners from Adyala Jail in a bid to avoid curb the risk of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered to conditionally release 408 prisoners from Adyala Jail in a bid to avoid curb the risk of COVID-19.

At the outset of hearing, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration also submitted implementation report to IHC's bench regarding the release of 283 prisoners from the jail.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, ordered to constitute a committee comprising the officials named by Chief Commissioner ICT, IGP and Director General Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) in this regard.

This committee would satisfy the court to release the certain prisoners in wake of COVID threats to reduce the congestion in the jail.

The chief justice remarked that the accused that could be a threat to the society, shouldn't be released, adding this was an emergency situation in the country.

He noted that the prisoners were being released even in United States (US).

The bench remarked that the court was granting bail to those prisoners who were in jail without the conviction. It was also inappropriate to keep the women prisoners in jail in this critical situation, the chief justice observed.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the accused of ANF were also not involved inincidents of violence. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.