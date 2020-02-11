UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Orders To Review Decision Of Not Evacuating Pakistanis From China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review, within two weeks, the decision of not evacuating Pakistani citizens from China in the wake of crononavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that 23 countries including Bangladesh had evacuated their citizens from China due to coronavirus asked for taking steps to ensure safety of Pakistanis living there.

The representative from Ministry of Foreign Affairs apprised the bench that only 23 countries were evacuating their citizens, out of 194 countries, adding Bangladesh had also withdrawn its decision.

He said that neighboring country India had brought back its several citizens, however, eighty Indians were still in China.

He informed the court that a total of one thousands Pakistanis were in Wuhan city of China.

He said that government would decide the matter in benefit of students and the country.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court didn't want the government to take any risk but the state should take the responsibility of its citizens.

He said the court wouldn't issue any order and added if the citizens couldn't be brought back, then they must be kept in isolation after evacuation from Wuhan.

He ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review its decisionwithin two weeks.

