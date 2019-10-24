The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised administrative objections to a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif seeking former premier Nawaz Sharif's release on bail, in the Al-Azizia reference, for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised administrative objections to a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif seeking former premier Nawaz Sharif's release on bail, in the Al-Azizia reference, for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad.Sharif's release on bail also implies suspension of his seven-year sentence in the same case.The registrar office objected that the petitioner Shehbaz Sharif was not the affected party in the case.In the petition, the younger Sharif has contended that an appeal was already being heard against Nawaz Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia case, and pleaded with the court to release his elder brother on bail till the ruling is given by the court so that he could acquire proper medical treatment in his sickness.

All medical reports of Nawaz were also included as part of the petition, which mentioned that he has been suffering from more than 12 fatal diseases and during recent imprisonment his health has deteriorated.NAB's chairman, NAB Lahore DG, Kot Lakhpat Jail's superintendent and MS of the Services Hospital have been made parties in the petition.Meanwhile, the health condition of the former prime minister has deteriorated once again as his platelet count significantly dropped to less than 7,000 Wednesda.