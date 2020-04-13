Islamabad High Court (IHC) re-issues notices to NAB in bail plea of Khawaja Anwar Majeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bail plea of an accomplice of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday re-issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bail plea of an accomplice of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justices Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsen Akhtar Qiani heard a bail plea of Khwaja Anwar Majeed, chief of the Omni Group.

Majeed has filed a petition in IHC seeking bail on medical grounds.

The court has also sought a new medical report regarding the health of the accused.

During the hearing, the court issued notice to NAB seeking reply in the matter besides directing for submission of a new medical report about the health of the accused.

Khawaja Anwar MAjeed is co-accused with former President Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering, park lane and fake bank accounts references.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a week.