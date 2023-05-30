(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections on the petition challenging formation of a committee by the National Assembly speaker to probe alleged audiotape of Najam Saqib, the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections on the petition challenging formation of a committee by the National Assembly speaker to probe alleged audiotape of Najam Saqib, the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The Registrar Office observed that the audio leaks matter was already pending with the top court. Moreover, two prayers of different natures could not be made in one petition.

Petitioner Najam Saqib, in his plea, claimed that the NA speaker had no authority to form a committee and that formed the special committee on the matter without the demand of members of the Parliament.

He said the committee's secretary had served him a notice for personal appearance despite no meeting of the body was held.

The leaked audio could be included in investigation or in trial only when it was clear that who had recorded the conversation and why it was recorded, he added.

The purported audio tape surfaced on April 29 in which Najam could be heard demanding a reward for a job done for an enthusiast seeking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ticket for the upcoming general elections in Punjab, informing the latter that his father had worked very hard to get the job done.

The man on the other side, presumed to be PTI ticket hopeful Abuzar Chaddhar, said he would come to meet Najam's father after getting the ticket.