Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on petition seeking disqualification of three PTI women MNAs

(@imziishan)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the judgment in the case pertaining to disqualification of three PTI women members of assembly

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the judgment in the case pertaining to disqualification of three PTI women members of assembly.The eligibility of 3 Members of National Assembly (NA) including Kanwal Shauzab , Maleeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar was challenged in the IHC.PML-N members of assembly had filed petition in IHC seeking disqualification of 3 women MNAs from PTI under clause 62/1-F.During the course of hearing the court inquired has some case come in Election Ttibunal seeking disqualification of the member of assembly elected on reserved seats.

Counsel for election commission informed the court no petition has so far come seeking deseating some member against reserved seat.Justice Amir Farooq of IHC reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both sides.PML-N members of assembly Shaista Pervez and Tahira Bokhari had challenged the eligibility of PTI women MNAs in IHC.

These were elected on reserved seats.