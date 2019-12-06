UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Judgment On Petition Seeking Disqualification Of Three PTI Women MNAs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on petition seeking disqualification of three PTI women MNAs

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the judgment in the case pertaining to disqualification of three PTI women members of assembly

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the judgment in the case pertaining to disqualification of three PTI women members of assembly.The eligibility of 3 Members of National Assembly (NA) including Kanwal Shauzab , Maleeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar was challenged in the IHC.PML-N members of assembly had filed petition in IHC seeking disqualification of 3 women MNAs from PTI under clause 62/1-F.During the course of hearing the court inquired has some case come in Election Ttibunal seeking disqualification of the member of assembly elected on reserved seats.

Counsel for election commission informed the court no petition has so far come seeking deseating some member against reserved seat.Justice Amir Farooq of IHC reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both sides.PML-N members of assembly Shaista Pervez and Tahira Bokhari had challenged the eligibility of PTI women MNAs in IHC.

These were elected on reserved seats.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Hearing National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

3 more children molested in Kasur

29 seconds ago

Defamation case: Meesha Shafi appears in the court ..

38 seconds ago

Italy Worried About Iran's Nuclear Deal Disengagem ..

1 hour ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 hour ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of STML with positive ..

1 hour ago

PTI-AJ&K outrageous over removal of Kashmiri Whats ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.