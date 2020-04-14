UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Judgment In CCP Chairperson Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:47 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment in CCP chairperson case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an intra court appeal of federation against the restoration of Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Widia Khalil and two other members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an intra court appeal of federation against the restoration of Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Widia Khalil and two other members.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on intra court appeal against the single member bench's verdict.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that Federal cabinet was authorize to appoint chairman of Competition Commission in accordance with the rules and procedure. Justice Aamer Farooq observed that how the powers of appointment on this post could be given to someone else.

Petitioner's Counsel Barrister Ali Zafar contended that Widia Khalil had been removed from the post without serving any show cause notice.

The appointment of the chairperson was made for a period of three year and she couldn't be removed before completion of her tenure.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher adopted the stance that it was not necessary to serve show cause notice before termination if the appointment was made in violation of law and procedure.

After listening arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its judgment on ICA. It may be mentioned here that the finance ministry had terminated Widia Khalil and two other members of Competition Commission on October 15, 2018. A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani had turned down the decision which was challenged before the division bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Ica Ali Zafar May October 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Post From Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

6 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders Confirm Commitment to Cooperate on CO ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Ed ..

3 minutes ago

Business, traders urge govt to announce relief

1 minute ago

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first ti ..

1 minute ago

China to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Fig ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.