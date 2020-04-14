Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment in CCP chairperson case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an intra court appeal of federation against the restoration of Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Widia Khalil and two other members

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on intra court appeal against the single member bench's verdict.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that Federal cabinet was authorize to appoint chairman of Competition Commission in accordance with the rules and procedure. Justice Aamer Farooq observed that how the powers of appointment on this post could be given to someone else.

Petitioner's Counsel Barrister Ali Zafar contended that Widia Khalil had been removed from the post without serving any show cause notice.

The appointment of the chairperson was made for a period of three year and she couldn't be removed before completion of her tenure.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher adopted the stance that it was not necessary to serve show cause notice before termination if the appointment was made in violation of law and procedure.

After listening arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its judgment on ICA. It may be mentioned here that the finance ministry had terminated Widia Khalil and two other members of Competition Commission on October 15, 2018. A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani had turned down the decision which was challenged before the division bench.