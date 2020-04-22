(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on the petition of an Afghan citizen challenging cancellation of his computerised national identity card (CNIC) by National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Raheem against cancellation of CNIC by NADRA.

He expressed displeasure with NADRA official and said the department had no authority to cancel the CNIC of any citizen.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the NADRA official to quote any law under which the authority could cancel the CNIC of any citizen.

Who had given powers to NADRA to take decision regarding the citizenship of anybody, he said and added the court had repeatedly directed NADRA to change its attitude.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah said petitioner Abdul Raheem belonged to Afghanistan due to which his CNIC had been canceled. He prayed the court to turn down the petition.

The court reserved its judgment after listening the argument from both sides.