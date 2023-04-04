Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict in Shandana Gulzar case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the contempt of court plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar against the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the contempt of court plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shandana Gulzar against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the lawyers.

An ECP official informed the court that an identical case about Member of the National Assembly Abdul Shakoor Shad was also pending with the court of chief justice.

During the course of proceedings of that case, the chief justice had remarked that refusing the resignation after its submission was a wrong trend, he said.