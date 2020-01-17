Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict in a case of liquor selling on name of religion

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in a case against sale of liquor at the name of religion.

The Single member bench of IHC comprising justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from the both sides.

The petition was filed by Pakistan United Christian movement and center for rule of law regarding the above matter.

The petitioner has stated that the liquor consumption was also prohibited in christian religion and selling of liquor using the name of religion was prerogative.

The counsel for petitioner Majid Bhatti advocate produced the list of 340 liquor licence holders before the court. He prayed the court to cancel such licences and impose a ban on sale of liquor on the name of religion.

The court reserved its judgment after listening the arguments.