UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Verdict In A Plea Seeking Government Steps To Protect Citizen From Coronavirus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:08 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict in a plea seeking government steps to protect citizen from coronavirus

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in a plea seeking emergency steps from the government for evacuation of Pakistanis citizens from coronavirus infected area Wuhan in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in a plea seeking emergency steps from the government for evacuation of Pakistanis citizens from coronavirus infected area Wuhan in China.

The petitioner had also sought direction from the court to government for details of the preventative measures to tackle the spread of the disease in the country.

The verdict was reserved by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The CJ questioned the petitioner how the fundamental rights were violated by the situation.

The petitioner responded that according to Article 199 of the Constitution high court has jurisdiction in situations of public interest.

The petitioner's counsel, Jahangir Khan Jadoon, argued that the government's statistics inaccurate.

The bench, however, noted that the court could not admit the request for an inquiry.

Jadoon asked the high court to summon details from relevant officials.

However Justice Minallah reserved the verdict and will be announced later.

Related Topics

Chief Justice China Wuhan Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

5 minutes ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

5 minutes ago

PIA loss dips by Rs 18 billion during last three y ..

2 minutes ago

Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Se ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.