Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict in a plea seeking government steps to protect citizen from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict in a plea seeking emergency steps from the government for evacuation of Pakistanis citizens from coronavirus infected area Wuhan in China.

The petitioner had also sought direction from the court to government for details of the preventative measures to tackle the spread of the disease in the country.

The verdict was reserved by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The CJ questioned the petitioner how the fundamental rights were violated by the situation.

The petitioner responded that according to Article 199 of the Constitution high court has jurisdiction in situations of public interest.

The petitioner's counsel, Jahangir Khan Jadoon, argued that the government's statistics inaccurate.

The bench, however, noted that the court could not admit the request for an inquiry.

Jadoon asked the high court to summon details from relevant officials.

However Justice Minallah reserved the verdict and will be announced later.