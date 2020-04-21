UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Restores 21 Demoted ZTBL Officers At Previous Scales

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) restores 21 demoted ZTBL officers at previous scales

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored twenty one demoted officers of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at their previous scales

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored twenty one demoted officers of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at their previous scales.

The court of IHC chief justice Athar Minallah also suspended the order of taking back salaries difference from such officers and issued notice to parties for response in next date of hearing.

Such plea has been filed by 21 vice presidents including Shahid Tufail Khan against demotion from their scales.

The petitioners' counsel Umer Gillani pleaded that promotions to such officers were awarded on merit whereas demotion from posts were made without any notice or clarification.

He pleaded that the matter of demotions was also not brought before the board of directors.

He said that such officers were also ordered to pay back the salaries difference which they withdrawn after getting promotions.

The counsel stated that many of the junior officers were made seniors after such demotions' office memorandum was issued.

He prayed the court for declaring such office memorandum as null and void as well as an order may also be passed for formulation of Board of Directors of ZTBL.

The court after listening initial arguments sought reply from the parties and adjourned the hearing for a week.

