Islamabad High Court (IHC) restricts entrance of irrelevant persons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday imposed a ban on entrance of irrelevant persons into its premises and building in wake of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday imposed a ban on entrance of irrelevant persons into its premises and building in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The registrar office of IHC issued the notification on the directives of Chief Justice (IHC) Athar Minallah in this regard.

It stated that nobody would be allowed to enter the IHC's premises without any reason adding that all irrelevant people and lawyer should avoid visiting the court building.

It further stated that only honorable judges, staff, lawyers concerned and the people who summoned in various cases would be able to come into the court premises.

The lawyers and respondents could enter as per directives of the court.

However, the information related to cases could be taken from website of IHC.