Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance about its jurisdiction in tribal areas Internet case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought assistance regarding its jurisdiction in case seeking provision of internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this court had ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide Internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas, however, the apex court had set aside this order.

The chief justice asked the counsel of the petitioner to satisfy the bench keeping in view the Supreme Court's judgment on this matter.

The IHC chief justice noted that all districts of former FATA region had been attached with Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The interior ministry had adopted the stance that Internet service provision was not a matter associated with the Federation, rather it was being dealt by the provincial government.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded that restriction in district Bajur had been lifted.

The court said that after mentioning the rule of provincial government, there was a need toclear the jurisdiction of IHC as it couldn't pass any order to KPK government. Later, the courtadjourned hearing of the case.