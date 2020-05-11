UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Assistance About Its Jurisdiction In Tribal Areas Internet Case

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance about its jurisdiction in tribal areas Internet case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought assistance regarding its jurisdiction in case seeking provision of internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought assistance regarding its jurisdiction in case seeking provision of internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this court had ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to provide Internet facility in erstwhile tribal areas, however, the apex court had set aside this order.

The chief justice asked the counsel of the petitioner to satisfy the bench keeping in view the Supreme Court's judgment on this matter.

The IHC chief justice noted that all districts of former FATA region had been attached with Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The interior ministry had adopted the stance that Internet service provision was not a matter associated with the Federation, rather it was being dealt by the provincial government.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded that restriction in district Bajur had been lifted.

The court said that after mentioning the rule of provincial government, there was a need toclear the jurisdiction of IHC as it couldn't pass any order to KPK government. Later, the courtadjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry FATA Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Islamabad High Court All Government Court

Recent Stories

Maronite Patriarch of Antioch to join &#039;call t ..

6 minutes ago

Police held nine kite sellers in Rawalpindi

36 seconds ago

Germany plans massive cash injection for Deutsche ..

37 seconds ago

Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infectio ..

39 seconds ago

Italy industrial output tumbles nearly 30% in Marc ..

19 seconds ago

ATC to record accused statement in jail in Imran F ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.