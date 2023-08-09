The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from the federal and Punjab governments in appeals pertaining to provision of A-Class to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his shifting from the District Jail Attock to Central Jail Adiala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from the Federal and Punjab governments in appeals pertaining to provision of A-Class to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his shifting from the District Jail Attock to Central Jail Adiala.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals filed by the former prime minister through his legal team.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat informed the court that they went to the Attock Jail last day on the IHC's directions but they were not permitted to meet the former prime minister.

The chief justice observed that the prisoner should be provided facilities as per the law, and a delegation of two or three lawyers could go to meet him.

The counsel prayed the court to issue an order as per the list of lawyers presented to the bench.

The chief justice observed that the court would pass an order as per the list, directing the lawyer not to create a political gathering there.

He questioned as to who was authorized to take a decision regarding sending an accused to a certain jail.

The lawyer replied that it had also to be viewed that whether there was any dishonesty or not in this matter. There was not a single reason to keep Chairman PTI in Attock Jail.

The lawyer also prayed the court to issue orders regarding meeting with his client and provision of homemade food to him in jail. The court said that it would also view this matter.

The case was then adjourned till August 11.