ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought comments from federation in a case pertaining to disassociating ex-FATA region from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa quota in Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition against the memorandum of establishment division dated February 14, moved by a citizen Dr. Lal Rehman.

The petitioner's counsel Taimoor Ali Khan adopted the stance that the FATA region had been disassociated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in FPSC's quota despite of its merger in the province. The candidate of FATA region was not being appointed despite of his success in FPSC exams, he added.

He pleaded that after merger of FATA region into KPK province it couldn't be disassociated from the province in FPSC exams.

He said his client doctor, who was holding FATA domicile, had applied against a post in KPK.

He prayed the court to declare the memorandum of establishment division as null and void, and issue orders for implementation on 25th Amendment in Constitution.

He also prayed the court to stop the recruitment process in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) against the posts of BPS-20.

The court ordered the attorney general of Pakistan to appear before the bench on next hearing to assist the bench in this legal matter. The bench sought reply from federation within two weeks.