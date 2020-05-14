UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Final Arguments In Accused Acquittal Plea

Thu 14th May 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought final arguments on an acquittal plea of accused Masood Chishti in Nandipur Power Project case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought final arguments on an acquittal plea of accused Masood Chishti in Nandipur Power Project case.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum Jandran conducted hearing on above acquittal case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed its written comments to the bench and requested the judge to turned the petition while maintaining the trial court order.

The court sought final arguments from both sides on June 8, and adjourned hearing of the case.

