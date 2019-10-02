Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks fresh report on animals' look after in Muragzar zoo

Expressing serious concern over poor look after arrangements for animals in Muragzar Zoo, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought details report from zoo administration regarding the current situation within one week

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "It was our responsibility to protect the rights of animals. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also preached for take care of animals hundreds of years ago while the rest of the world adopted this later." He remarked that the animals of the Zoo were facing injustice due to poor arrangement for them. The court expressed displeasure with deputy director Islamabad zoo for false statement before bench and observed that there was also shortage of honest officers.

The petitioner's lawyers pleaded before the bench that the animals had been disappeared from the zoo overnight to which director zoo stated that they had not gone anywhere rather they died and administration had their postmortem reports.

Answering to court's query, the director said that zoo ticketing and tuck-shops were the main source of income of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad.

The bench sought the fresh report from zoo administration and adjourned hearing of the case for one-week.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had earlier ordered to shift the creatures to animals' sanctuary due to poor look after arrangements. The court had handed over the administration control of the zoo to ministry of climate change till further orders.