Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Further Arguments On Lawmakers' Eligibility Case

Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks further arguments on lawmakers' eligibility case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought further arguments from respondents in petitions challenging the eligibility of three lawmakers including Kanwal Shozeb, Tashfeen Safdar and Mallaeka Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought further arguments from respondents in petitions challenging the eligibility of three lawmakers including Kanwal Shozeb, Tashfeen Safdar and Mallaeka Bokhari.

The bench asked the respondents to provide clear information regarding date of nomination submission by the members and last announced date of ECP in this regard.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) against the eligibility of above lawmakers.

The court also sought written reply from the lawyer of Mallaeka Bokhari on the matter.

The petitioner had claimed in his plea that the lawmakers had hide information in their nomination papers thus should be declared disqualify under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already reserved its judgment on the above petition. However, it had sought further information from the respondents.

