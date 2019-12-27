Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks HEC reply on not admitting degrees of Al-Khair University

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Higher Education (HEC) on a petition seeking recognition of degrees of Al-Khair University AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Higher education (HEC) on a petition seeking recognition of degrees of Al-Khair University AJK.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a plea filed by the students of Al-Khair University.

The petitioner stated in their plea that the HEC was not verifying their degrees issued by Al-Khair University. Justice Kiyani remarked that this university's status was as illegal in light of a court judgment.

He asked the petitioner that let the appeal of Al-Khair university be decided first, maybe the verdict would be in favor of university.

He remarked that it was the responsibility of AJK's Parliament to take decision about the legal status of university. Unfortunately, no legislation was being enacted in AJK so far, he said, adding the lawmakers were apparently not thinking about their people.

The counsel for HEC pleaded that Al-Khair University had no required standard of a university. The HEC had hardly given permission to this university for a graduation degree, he added.

The bench remarked that why not the AJK government establish its own HEC and register their universities.

Justice Kiyani said that why HEC was not registering first informant reports (FIRs) against the illegal universities. Why these universities were not closed down, he asked.

The HEC counsel said that even Prime Minister AJK didn't admit this university as well to this the bench asked the petitioner to make Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Ministry of Education AJK as respondents. The hearing of the case was then adjourned for two weeks.