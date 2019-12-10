The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply within two weeks in a petition seeking post arrest bail of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts case

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a bail petition of Bilal Sheikh who had been arrested in by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake accounts scam.

During the course of proceeding, NAB Prosecutor Rizwan Ahmed pleaded that a reference against the accused was filed a day before and the bureau needed some time to answer on his bail petition. However, the petitioner's counsel prayed the court to grant just one-week to the NAB for submission of reply.To this, the chief justice remarked that he could fix the case for tomorrow but the prosecution would not be able to file reply.

The court, later, adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.