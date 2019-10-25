The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought detailed medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till next Tuesday on a plea, seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought detailed medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till next Tuesday on a plea, seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The doctors informed the bench that a five-day cycle of treatment of Nawaz Sharif would be concluded on coming Monday, after this a detailed medical report could be prepared.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, conducted the hearing on petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, seeking suspension of imprisonment sentence of Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif also moved a petition to become party in this case following the directives of the bench.

During course of proceeding, Medical Superintendent (MS) Services Hospital Lahore Dr. Saleem told the court that the health condition of former prime minster was critical. A similar medical report of the accused had also been submitted to Lahore High Court (LHC), he said, adding that platelets of Nawaz Sharif had been deteriorating.

He said that the doctors so far couldn't find out that why platelets of Nawaz Sharif were reducing. The personal doctor of former prime minister Dr. Adnan was also aware of his health situation.

Justice Kiyani said that whether there was a risk factor existed to the life of Nawaz Sharif.

Was this a fatal disease, he asked to which the doctors said that it could be dangerous if Nawaz didn't go through a proper treatment.

Petitioner's lawyer Khawaja Harris said that Nawaz was suffering from multiple diseases and currently in critical condition. He said that they wanted the treatment of former prime minister from the doctors and hospital of their consent whether in Pakistan or abroad.

He said that Nawaz had a medical history, adding that stents had also been installed in his heart due to cardiac problem.

Justice Farooq said that the accused had been suffering from kidney and heart diseases as well. Were doctors also treating these diseases, he asked, to this Dr. Saleem said that all relevant doctors were available in hospital.

The MS said that the former prime minister was required to be stay in hospital and couldn't be allowed for travel this time.

Justice Kiyani said that it was necessary for the patient to be satisfied with his treatment.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abassi pleaded that an identical petition had also been moved to LHC to this Justice Farooq remarked that doctors were relevant judges in this matter, adding that doctors were not blamed for poor treatment so far.

Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday and soughtdetailed medical report of Nawaz Sharif.