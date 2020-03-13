Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks policy report about Pakistani students in China till March 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report from the federal government about the policy for evacuating Pakistani students, marooned in China till March 20

The hearing on a petition, filed for evacuation of Pakistani students, stranded in coronavirus epic centre Wuhan, China, was resumed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

At the outset of the hearing, the assistant attorney general briefed the court that such issue was being tabled before the cabinet and most probably president Arif Alvi might visit China in this regard.

It was informed to court that Foreign Office was sending money to all such students marooned in China.

The Director General Foreign Office briefed the court that decision for evacuating such students was being discussed in cabinet meeting and a decision will be taken shortly in this regard.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that court had already sought progress report of cabinet's decision which has not yet been submitted against which the CJ remarked that cabinet's intention in the matter cannot be doubted.

Parents present during the hearing pleaded that their patience was running out and the court should give clear directions to bring back their children from China.

They pointed out that pilgrims from Iran have been brought back but their children were still there in China even though no one had yet been tested positive with Coronavirus.

The court ordered the federal cabinet to inform it about the policy for evacuating Pakistanistudents from China within a week and adjourned the hearing till March 20.