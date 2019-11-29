Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply from Railways, Interior ministries in 'Tezgam' train incident

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Ministries of Railways and Interior against the 'Tezgam' train accident in a petition filed for transparent inquiry and against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Ministries of Railways and Interior against the 'Tezgam' train accident in a petition filed for transparent inquiry and against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for negligence.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani listened to the petition filed by jurist foundation.

The court sought a detailed reply from the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Railways as well as sought inquiry report in next hearing.

The court asked the Railways counsel either any compensation was paid to the victims of the accident.

Justice Mohsin Akhtra questioned either the railway minister could announce compensation as minister or not and asked for the law under which the minister announced the compensation.

The counsel for ministry of railways told that Federal government paid the compensation for victims of fast-track accidents.

The plaintiff's lawyer Hanif Rahi asserted that independent inquiry could not be hold under Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed command.

The court asked for the steps taken by the federal government for victims either any compensation was paid to them or not and what was the situation of injured people.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to respond that what measures were being taken to avoid such incidents in future.

The court also asked for the postmortem report and FIR of the incident.

Further hearing of the case has been postponed till January 13.