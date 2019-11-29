UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Reply From Railways, Interior Ministries In 'Tezgam' Train Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:19 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply from Railways, Interior ministries in 'Tezgam' train incident

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Ministries of Railways and Interior against the 'Tezgam' train accident in a petition filed for transparent inquiry and against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought reply from Ministries of Railways and Interior against the 'Tezgam' train accident in a petition filed for transparent inquiry and against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for negligence.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani listened to the petition filed by jurist foundation.

The court sought a detailed reply from the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Railways as well as sought inquiry report in next hearing.

The court asked the Railways counsel either any compensation was paid to the victims of the accident.

Justice Mohsin Akhtra questioned either the railway minister could announce compensation as minister or not and asked for the law under which the minister announced the compensation.

The counsel for ministry of railways told that Federal government paid the compensation for victims of fast-track accidents.

The plaintiff's lawyer Hanif Rahi asserted that independent inquiry could not be hold under Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed command.

The court asked for the steps taken by the federal government for victims either any compensation was paid to them or not and what was the situation of injured people.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to respond that what measures were being taken to avoid such incidents in future.

The court also asked for the postmortem report and FIR of the incident.

Further hearing of the case has been postponed till January 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Injured Interior Ministry Rashid January FIR Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

PTA Response to Freedom House Report on Internet F ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s support after Christchurch attack gave psy ..

6 minutes ago

Over 300 UG, PG degrees conferred at NUST MCS conv ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix and TikTok join hands to launch all new S5 ..

15 minutes ago

Afghan Refugees 16-day Activism Boxing Championshi ..

2 minutes ago

Warner hits second Test ton in a row

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.