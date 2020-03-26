Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply in a plea seeking formulation of judicial commission for investigating Coronavirus spread

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to parties in a petition filed to form a judicial commission for investigating the spread of epidemic Corona virus in the country and prevent the return of more suspected people through Taftan by sealing the border with Iran

The court of Justice Aamir Farooq in a petition filed by the civil society during the hearing issued notices to secretary interior, Prime Minister's principal secretary, Zulfi Bukhari, DG ISPR and DG NDMA which were made parties in the petition and asked for response in the matter.

The petitioner pleaded that people returning from Iran should be prevented from transferring to Faisalabad, Jhang or other cities.

The petitioner also pleaded to seal the border immediately as well as pleaded for erecting a permanent place at border to keep such people there.

The petition further requested to provide masks and sanitizers immediately.

The court issued notice to the parties and sought a reply and adjourned the hearing for a week.