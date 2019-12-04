Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks SOPs over documents' verification from embassies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted time to deputy attorney general to submit detail report in a case filed by Nasir Butt, the main character in video scandal, seeking verification of documents from Pakistan Embassy in London.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, conducted the hearing on a petition filed by Nasir Butt.

During the course of proceeding, DAG Syed Tayyab Shah submitted one page report to the bench which stated that the embassy couldn't verify the documents related to political issues in accordance with SOPs.

To this, Justice Kiyani remarked that it was the responsibility of the trial court to judge the documents as correct or fake.

The embassy's responsibility was just to verify the documents.

Justice Farooq said that the contents of the documents had no connection with the embassy's verification. It was the court which would admit the documents or not, he said.

The petitioner's counsel said that the document contained two affidavits and forensic report of former judge Arshad Malik's video.

Justice Kiyani asked the DAG to read the law regarding the verification of documents from embassies to this Tayyab Shah requested the court to grant him additional time till next Mondayto submit the reply.

The bench adjourned the hearing of the case till December 9.